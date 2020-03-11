Krios Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,419.00 (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $1,419.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Krios has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.86 or 0.02411318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00208059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,445,591 tokens. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

