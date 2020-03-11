Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Purchased by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Kura Oncology worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Kura Oncology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kura Oncology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kura Oncology by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Kura Oncology by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of KURA stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $468.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.40.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.