Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €57.00 by Barclays

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €64.29 ($74.76).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €42.23 ($49.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.70. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a 52-week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

