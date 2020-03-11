LGL Group (LGL) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:LGL opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. LGL Group has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

In other news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $46,187.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,005.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

