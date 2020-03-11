Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 749,473 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.48% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $47,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

