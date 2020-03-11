Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Holdings Decreased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 891,952 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.17% of Lincoln National worth $20,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 518,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,314,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 146.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 326,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,717,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 508.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 139,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $49,005.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,459.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

