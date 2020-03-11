LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $60.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $56.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.46.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $48,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,605.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

