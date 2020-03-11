Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $333,138.56

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $333,138.56 and approximately $118,339.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00263415 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003148 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001018 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,791,338 coins and its circulating supply is 18,791,326 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.