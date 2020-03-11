Loom Network Trading Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Tidex and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $18.35 million and $5.08 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.86 or 0.02411318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00208059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012755 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,769,752 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, GOPAX, Allbit, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Bittrex, DEx.top, DDEX, Bitbns, Binance, Coinbe, DragonEX, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Tidex, IDEX, Hotbit, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.