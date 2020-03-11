Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post sales of $18.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.19 billion and the lowest is $17.92 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $17.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $74.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.76 billion to $74.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.93 billion to $77.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $742,950,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.36.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.