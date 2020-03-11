Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $3.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.20.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $204.12 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,643 shares of company stock worth $23,203,176. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,776,000 after purchasing an additional 275,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,117,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

