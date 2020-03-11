Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUNA. Northland Securities cut Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

LUNA stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.94 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.32.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.