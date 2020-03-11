LUNA (LUNA) Market Cap Tops $59.04 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, Upbit, GOPAX and Bittrex. In the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Upbit, Coinone, KuCoin, GDAC, Bitrue and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

