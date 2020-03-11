LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $88.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LYB. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.61.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Norges Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $285,621,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 11,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

