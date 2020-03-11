M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of MDC opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 2.14. M.D.C. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. CVentures Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,192,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,557,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,849,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,547,000 after buying an additional 539,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $13,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

