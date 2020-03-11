Magnum (MGM) Price Hits $0.0002

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Magnum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.41 or 0.02411033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00207227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00047460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00117905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.