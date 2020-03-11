Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $1.85 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 163.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,712 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $110.98 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

