Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.40 Million

Analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to announce $153.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.38 million and the highest is $154.10 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $148.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $650.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.00 million to $652.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $697.69 million, with estimates ranging from $673.46 million to $709.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 783.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $86,109,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $39,851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,265,000 after purchasing an additional 331,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255,370 shares during the last quarter.

MANH opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.98. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

