Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.49 Billion

Brokerages predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will announce $29.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $28.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $132.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.52 billion to $143.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $134.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.53 billion to $148.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,784,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,130,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,439 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

