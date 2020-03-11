Mark R. Jones Sells 347 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $35,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE COR traded down $4.39 on Wednesday, reaching $106.31. The company had a trading volume of 643,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.47 and its 200-day moving average is $115.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth about $267,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

