Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 338,461 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,817,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,043,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 265,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,222,000 after acquiring an additional 111,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 60,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $347,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,306 shares of company stock worth $6,176,190. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $101.76 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.76.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

