Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $285,950.20 and $64,293.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

