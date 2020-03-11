MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $837.45 Million

Analysts expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post sales of $837.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $831.50 million to $845.77 million. MAXIMUS posted sales of $736.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 18.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 441.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 43,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMS opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55. MAXIMUS has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

