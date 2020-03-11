MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP decreased its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 205,249 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.44% of MAXIMUS worth $21,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 692,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.86.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.