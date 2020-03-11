MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises approximately 2.2% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $54,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of MKC opened at $151.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.50 and a 200-day moving average of $163.81.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

