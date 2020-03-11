McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 26,917 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,193 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,917 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 8.7% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $110.98 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.