MediBloc [QRC20] Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,846.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.43 or 0.02516229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.64 or 0.03372898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00617120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00695605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00084767 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027609 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00512569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

