Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Medifast worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

MED stock opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. Medifast Inc has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $159.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.52. The firm has a market cap of $869.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $170.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 62.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

