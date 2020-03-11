MediShares (MDS) Market Cap Hits $2.62 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One MediShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. MediShares has a market cap of $2.62 million and $141,796.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediShares has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.86 or 0.02411318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00208059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012755 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

