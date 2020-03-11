Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MEET stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,070,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Meet Group has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

In related news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $315,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 239,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,782,972 shares of company stock valued at $23,199,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MEET shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Meet Group from $5.00 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

