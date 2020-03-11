MenaPay (MPAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $213,662.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. MenaPay has a market cap of $596,676.28 and approximately $213,662.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Dcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.86 or 0.02411318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00208059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012755 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,898,401 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Sistemkoin, Dcoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

