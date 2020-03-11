Metadium Reaches Market Cap of $9.20 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Metadium has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $407,019.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bytex and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.02401831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00205829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00117437 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bytex, Coinsuper, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.