Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.