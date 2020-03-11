Metronome (MET) Trading 29.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00005187 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $24.68 and $50.98. Metronome has a market cap of $4.21 million and $531,052.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.08 or 0.02421838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00207435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00047266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00118319 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012733 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,800,839 coins and its circulating supply is 10,276,590 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

