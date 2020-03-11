MIB Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $5,000.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One MIB Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM. MIB Coin has a market cap of $215,834.17 and $5,000.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009316 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000754 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 357,996,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,694,393 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

