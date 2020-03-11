Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Knuff & Co LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,403 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,657,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,477 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 49,250 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,228.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $110.98 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

