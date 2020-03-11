Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s 2nd Largest Position

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,362 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.2% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,228.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $110.98 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

