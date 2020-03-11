Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mutual Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,729 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $438,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.98 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

