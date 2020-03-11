Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,065 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 367,559 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of Mackay Shields LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $386,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $2,657,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,477 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 49,250 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $110.98 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

