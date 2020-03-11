Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $41,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $6,854,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $3,256,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $140.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $134.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

