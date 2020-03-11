MINDOL (MIN) Price Up 53.3% Over Last Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded up 53.3% against the US dollar. MINDOL has a market cap of $352.54 million and $845,100.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00026238 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00912257 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002448 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000715 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

