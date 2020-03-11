MineBee Price Tops $0.0271 on Major Exchanges (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One MineBee token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. Over the last week, MineBee has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $49.67 million and $4.18 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

