Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Cap of $4.80 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, LBank, ZB.COM and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $5.87 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007226 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001406 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,200,000 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, Bithumb, HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

