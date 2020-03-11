Mixin (XIN) Tops One Day Volume of $6.43 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $226.99 or 0.02867725 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $110.96 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003912 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,835 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

