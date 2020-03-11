MMA Capital (MMAC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MMAC opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 38.76, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MMA Capital has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MMA Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

