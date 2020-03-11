Moin (MOIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $188.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Moin has a market capitalization of $47,073.62 and approximately $188.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Moin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,029,150 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.