Monkey Project (MONK) Market Capitalization Achieves $268,994.62

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $268,994.62 and approximately $415.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 387.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,490,116 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

