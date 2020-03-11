Morgan Stanley Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $42.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.