Morgan Stanley Cuts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $149.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.63% from the company’s previous close.

LAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

LAD opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.63. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,831,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

