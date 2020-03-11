Morgan Stanley Increases Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $230.00

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s previous close.

WLTW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.82.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $187.67 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $169.41 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.56.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter worth $189,859,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter worth $27,849,000. Finally, Westport Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth $8,759,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

